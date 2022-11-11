Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road to close for winter next Tuesday, Deschutes County reports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week's Deschutes County road update includes Monday's seasonal closure of the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road.

Winter Road Closures – Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15:

  • Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor, between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270
  • Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the 10-Mile Sno-Park gate

Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure. Drivers are encouraged to use caution on snow-covered roads. Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and are anticipated to reopen prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Clearing, removal and utility work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will be closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring on Rosland Road at the intersection with Darlene Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact:  Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581

