BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week's Deschutes County road update includes Monday's seasonal closure of the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road.

Winter Road Closures – Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15:

Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor, between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270

Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the 10-Mile Sno-Park gate

Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure. Drivers are encouraged to use caution on snow-covered roads. Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and are anticipated to reopen prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Clearing, removal and utility work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will be closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring on Rosland Road at the intersection with Darlene Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581

The post Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road to close for winter next Tuesday, Deschutes County reports appeared first on KTVZ .