Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoTownNews.com Mescalero Apache Boys finished 2nd at Saturday's District 3/4 - A/AA District ChampionshipsAlamogordo Conservative DailyMescalero, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
kunm.org
MON: Two NM House races go to automatic recounts, + More
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives were so close that by law they must be recounted. The relative strength of the two major parties in the House remained...
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
KOAT 7
FEMA to open office in New Mexico and distribute $2.5B
More assistance is on the way to New Mexicans impacted by the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak wildfire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is creating a new claims office in our state. This new assistance is coming from the Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon fire assistance act, signed into law in September....
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
KOAT 7
Recreational cannabis sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recreational cannabis sales continue to rise in New Mexico. Jessie Hunt, spokesperson for Schwazze said it's been a boost for the economy. "We are continuing to see that people are coming into the legal market to purchase their cannabis, which is wonderful. That is exactly what we want to see in the state. We are able to continue to hire staff, pay strong wages in New Mexico and people really want to work in the industry, which is wonderful," Hunt said. "We are opening a few more stores. We're also trying to make sure that we're doing it in a way that is super responsible for the communities that we're in and that are in communities that really still have some high demand."
lascrucescvb.org
Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!
Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
KFOX 14
$23 million General Obligation bonds approved by Las Cruces approved by voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
KRQE News 13
Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see Black Panther sequel
Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the new Marvel movie “Wakanda Forever.” They were given the opportunity thanks to a group of generous community members. Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see …. Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
