TSA agents find loaded handgun at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A loaded .380 caliber handgun with six rounds of ammunition was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport Thursday.

Dan Velez, spokesperson for TSA New England, said TSA agents found the loaded weapon in the carry-on when it was not properly stored in a hard-sided container in a checked bag.

If you are looking to transport a firearm on a plane, you must place the unloaded firearm in a locked hard-sided container and place it in a checked bag only. You must also inform the airline when checking in your bag at the ticket counter. Locked cases that are easily opened are not allowed.

This is the fourth firearm detected by the TSA at Bradley International Airport this year.

