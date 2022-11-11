Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes
Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Thrillist
Aldi Has Unveiled Its Lineup of New November Products & You Can Get a Discount on Them
This month, in addition to the usual deals you can find at Aldi, you'll also be able to find a certified treasure of holiday-themed foods. Throughout the month, the grocery store will release everything from Turkey Cranberry Ravioli to Sweet Potato Crust Pizza. Below are some of the top Aldi Finds of November, along with the items's release dates and prices.
This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now
Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
58 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
We didn’t have to wait long for thevBlack Friday deals to begin this year. Walmart Black Friday deals are already online to give shoppers a chance to snare the products they want to buy this holiday season at true Black Friday prices. There are already many sales for products at their lowest prices all year, such as Black Friday laptop deals and certainly Black Friday air fryer deals. Walmart hasn’t rolled out all of its Black Friday sales products, so more will be coming, but some deals have already sold out, so don’t delay if you see a deal you want — prices don’t drop further when there is no inventory left. If this is the year you’re shopping for air fryers, check out Walmart’s deals below.
Digital Trends
Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)
Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch 4K TV just got a major discount – now under $300
With Walmart Black Friday deals already going on, this is the perfect chance for shoppers to beat the rush while still getting all the products they want at Black Friday prices. One such awesome offer is being able to snap up an Onn. 55-inch 4K TV for only $268. Normally priced at $379, you save $111 off when you buy this deal. It’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget that doesn’t want to miss out on a 4K experience. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.
Digital Trends
Motorola’s newest smartwatch isn’t at all what you’d expect
Motorola’s Moto Watch 70 is on its way to being released soon, as the wearable has just been listed on Best Buy Canada. The landing page reveals the product in its full glory, presenting its key specifications alongside a boring, conventional, and lazy design. The Moto 70 features a...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Frame TV is $500 off right now – Get it while you can
If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your home theater, Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday event early, allowing you to beat the rush and capitalize on Black Friday TV deals right now. One of the more unique options among the Best Buy Black Friday deals is Samsung’s Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is just $1,000 right now, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as inventory is likely to go quickly.
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
