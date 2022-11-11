Read full article on original website
Ahoskie man sentenced to more than 9 years for drug-related charges
North Carolina — Capone Ridley of Ahoskie, North Carolina was sentenced today to 9 years and 9 months in prison and 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that drug crime. Ridley, 29, pled guilty to...
Authorities looking for driver who threw hammers during chase
PITT COUNTY— Authorities are searching for a driver who threw hammers at them during a police chase in Pitt County. Grifton Police said the chase happened around 11 a.m. on November 14 when they responded to a home on Dawson Rd. for a communicating threats call. Police said that...
Kinston Police Department looking for two people related to larceny
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two people involved in a Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Anyone with information on the two people pictured here is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County...
Kinston Police Department announces Q-and-A "C.L.E.A.R Talks"
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department announced that they will host a question and answer style forum called C.L.E.A.R Talks on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 AM through 12 PM. C.L.E.A.R stands for Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding. According to the KPD, the C.L.E.A.R Talks will not...
Greenville ends its red-light camera program
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Red light cameras are going dark in Greenville on November 15th, 2022. The Greenville City Council voted on November 7th to end the red-light camera program. The decision followed a lawsuit against the city and the Pitt County School Board for improper handling of the...
Kinston organization helping kids get Christmas gifts sees increased need this year
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Because of rising costs and inflation, some people are already finding ways to make holiday shopping easier for people in need. But this year... the need is greater than ever. One Eastern Carolina woman who is doing her part to make sure everyone gets something...
ECU to host Houston in final home game of the season
North Carolina — ECU's football team is getting ready for its 7th and final home game of the season. Since the pirates can't win the AAC championship, they are now completely focused on sending their seniors out as winners. ECU will host Houston Saturday afternoon. It will be the...
