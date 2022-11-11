FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO