veronews.com
VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
veronews.com
Invitation to Sailing Regatta at Youth Sailing Foundation
The entrance to YSF’s marine recreation park is just south of 17th Street on Indian River Blvd. in Vero Beach. Look for our signs on the chain-link fence. Come for the day or for an hour, whichever fits your Sunday schedule. Enjoy the excitement of small boat racing on...
veronews.com
‘Pink in Paradise’ sparkles with support for cancer survivors
A blush of pink filled the American Icon Brewery during an inaugural Pink in Paradise Charity Gala hosted by Friends After Diagnosis and the Reynolds Team of Compass Realty, the premier sponsor. Bedecked and bejeweled in formal attire, survivors and supporters gathered to support the mission of the nonprofit “to...
veronews.com
Holiday Events at the Hallstrom House
Vero Beach, FL . . . The Indian River County Historical Society will celebrate a holiday Fika and St. Lucia, the Swedish festival of lights, the weekend of December 10th and 11th at the Hallstrom House. This historic house, built in 1919 by Swedish immigrant Axel Hallstrom, will also be available for tours.
cityoffortpierce.com
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank
Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Treasure Coast Food Bank. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, hosts its Annual. Thanksgiving Meal Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in an effort to help families. prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The free, Thanksgiving giveaway will be...
veronews.com
‘Pieces’ and love: Vero artist finds joy in designing jewelry
For the past 20 years, Deborah Morrell Polackwich has been creating one of the world’s oldest art forms, one that is said to predate even cave paintings – jewelry. Originally from Maine, Polackwich moved to Vero Beach 43 years ago with husband Alan, an attorney, and their children after he accepted a position here and, she says, “we wanted to get away from the cold.”
John Tesh to perform free Christmas concert at Jupiter's Carlin Park
Musician John Tesh and his band will bring "A Jazzy Swingin' Christmas" to Jupiter's Seabreeze Amphitheater on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.
wqcs.org
Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16
Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
hometownnewstc.com
Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
WPBF News 25
'Not going to deter anything': Okeechobee funeral homeowner vows to continue serving community after equipment stolen during Nicole
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The owner of an Okeechobee funeral home vows to continue serving his community after he said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of his equipment while the business was closed duringHurricane Nicole. Matthew Buxton said when he left his funeral home Wednesday, his equipment was there.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
WPBF News 25
'Please use crosswalks': Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by van on way to school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. as the 14-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.
cw34.com
Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
