The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland Township residents fear newly-built house threatens 500-year-old grand champion tree
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Could a new housing development in Oakland Township kill a 500-year-old tree?. Fans of the Historic Grand Champion Schuette Oak grew worried after a home that was built across the street from the tree got too close for comfort. Members of the township's Historic District Commission questioned whether the tree was permanently damaged when its roots were cut to make room for a gas line to the new home.
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
WILX-TV
How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan had a few slick spots on the road Tuesday because of the intermittent snow showers. County road crews spent much of Tuesday making sure the roads are safe for drivers during the first real snowfall of the season. Road temperatures have not gone below freezing...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WZZM 13
13 Weather Plus: More Snow + Winter Tips For West Michigan!
More snow is in the forecast for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details and cold weather tips to help you out!
13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary
Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
WILX-TV
‘Strive For a Safer Drive’ application deadline extended for Michigan high schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teen safe-driving program Strive 4 a Safer Drive (S4SD) has extended its application deadline for Michigan high schools to participate during this school year. The top 5 schools will win cash prizes. S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and...
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience
(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan
One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
Michigan reports 12,860 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths over past week
The Michigan health department reported 12,860 COVID-19 cases over the last week, an average of 1,837 cases per day. There also were 123 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic,...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters
St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
revuewm.com
All In: Casinos in West Michigan
You don’t have to go to Vegas to let the good times roll — West Michigan is home to multiple top-tier casinos and resorts. There are tons of reasons to visit a casino beyond just hitting the slots. Most casinos also have luxury resorts and hotels, spas, signature restaurants, live entertainment and more. It can be an afternoon visit, a night on the town or an exciting weekend away. Best of all, if you get lucky, all the fun pays for itself!
