Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Oakland Township residents fear newly-built house threatens 500-year-old grand champion tree

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Could a new housing development in Oakland Township kill a 500-year-old tree?. Fans of the Historic Grand Champion Schuette Oak grew worried after a home that was built across the street from the tree got too close for comfort. Members of the township's Historic District Commission questioned whether the tree was permanently damaged when its roots were cut to make room for a gas line to the new home.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan had a few slick spots on the road Tuesday because of the intermittent snow showers. County road crews spent much of Tuesday making sure the roads are safe for drivers during the first real snowfall of the season. Road temperatures have not gone below freezing...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary

Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience

(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan

One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters

St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
revuewm.com

All In: Casinos in West Michigan

You don’t have to go to Vegas to let the good times roll — West Michigan is home to multiple top-tier casinos and resorts. There are tons of reasons to visit a casino beyond just hitting the slots. Most casinos also have luxury resorts and hotels, spas, signature restaurants, live entertainment and more. It can be an afternoon visit, a night on the town or an exciting weekend away. Best of all, if you get lucky, all the fun pays for itself!
MICHIGAN STATE

