Here’s who fans picked as the Stanislaus District’s football Player of the Week
The Ripon High football team went into its first round playoff game against Rosemont looking to extend its streak of consecutive seasons with a playoff win to four.
After falling behind early, Ripon needed a fourth quarter comeback and that’s where junior Xzavier Clark took over.
Early in the period, Clark scored on a 25-yard run and completed a pass for the two point conversion, cutting the Wolverine’s lead to 10. With Ripon trailing by two with under a minute left, he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ty Herrin to take a 34-30 lead.
Clark finished the game with 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The fans noticed, voting Clark the Player of the Week after the first week of the playoffs.
He finished in first gaining 90% of the votes in the weekly poll. Clark beat out Turlock teammates, linebacker Andrew Johnson and running back JT Foreman II, who came in second and third place, respectively.
