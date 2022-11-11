ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

Run-off election slated for 2023

(Seguin) — Residents in Seguin City Council District 8 will have to wait until the new year to find out who will represent them. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are headed for a run-off. That run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan....
SEGUIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Planning Commission says no to extra parking for bar

The Planning Commission on Tuesday prevented a bar on Manor Road from building extra parking, as members expressed concern over encouraging drinking and driving. “I certainly think that more people driving to bars is not a good idea,” Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. The bar, called the Alright, is currently...
universitystar.com

Hays County PDO still awaiting implementation

Hays County does not have a Public Defender’s Office (PDO) in place forcing low-income individuals to wait months in jail for trial. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra allowed the implementation of a PDO in Hays County in May of 2022, but the office has still not been implemented by the county.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy