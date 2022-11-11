Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council weighs approval of second proposed Austin Energy rate increase
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is weighing approval of a second proposed rate increase by Austin Energy. Austin Energy says it needs to raise its base rate to close a $48 million revenue gap. The proposed base rate increase, of 7.6 percent, is expected to increase the electrical...
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
Round Rock City Council to consider termination of economic development agreement for Round Rock Amp
The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with Totkn, LLC, the developer of music venue Round Rock Amp, at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with...
seguintoday.com
Run-off election slated for 2023
(Seguin) — Residents in Seguin City Council District 8 will have to wait until the new year to find out who will represent them. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are headed for a run-off. That run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan....
mycanyonlake.com
About Those Rock Quarries and Gas Stations: Experts Weigh in on Future of Unincorporated Comal County
A panel of experts will discuss possible workarounds to promote “civilized and rational” growth in Comal County, one of the fastest growing areas in the United States, at noon Wednesday at Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 S. Access Rd. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting...
80-story tower plan unveiled in downtown Austin
Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.
Planning Commission says no to extra parking for bar
The Planning Commission on Tuesday prevented a bar on Manor Road from building extra parking, as members expressed concern over encouraging drinking and driving. “I certainly think that more people driving to bars is not a good idea,” Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. The bar, called the Alright, is currently...
Georgetown ISD board approves construction contract for elementary school No. 11
Wolf Ranch Elementary will install temporary classrooms, as Georgetown ISD expects enrollment to increase by 200 students for the 2022-23 school year. The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved Nov. 14 a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of elementary school No. 11 as well as a slate of building repairs and renovations.
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
universitystar.com
Hays County PDO still awaiting implementation
Hays County does not have a Public Defender’s Office (PDO) in place forcing low-income individuals to wait months in jail for trial. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra allowed the implementation of a PDO in Hays County in May of 2022, but the office has still not been implemented by the county.
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
fox7austin.com
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
1 Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Austin Travis County EMS, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Travis County on Monday. The crash happened in the 9300 block of the E. US 290. According to the reports, two people and two vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.
