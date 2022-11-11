Read full article on original website
Photos: Natasha Jonas Boxes Past Marie-Eve Dicaire To Unify WBO, IBF, WBC Titles
Manchester Arena, Manchester - In a high-stakes unification for the WBC, IBF, WBO junior middleweight titles, Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision over a determined Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-2, 1 KO). (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93. The...
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Mikey Garcia Predicts That Terence Crawford Will Beat Errol Spence
The much-anticipated bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. officially fell through the cracks on Oct. 20 after monthslong negotiations when Crawford announced he’d instead be fighting David Avanesyan on Dec. 10. Recently retired four-division champion Mikey Garcia is far too familiar with both fighters. Garcia lost a...
Ionut Baluta is Motivated To Knock Liam Davies Out
IONUT BALUTA HAS issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
BOXXER's Shalom To Explore Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas Rematch
On Saturday night, Natasha Jonas claimed her third world championship in the super welterweight division to stake her claim to being the best woman in the world at 154lbs, and one of the pound-for-pound women on the planet, in her victory over Marie Dicaire at an electric AO Arena, Manchester.
Robert Garcia: "Boots Ennis Is Going To Have Trouble With Vergil Ortiz"
The boxing community continues to twiddle their thumbs and wait patiently for the mouthwatering showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. But while their patience is beginning to draw thin, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis are slowly but surely making their way up the ranks.
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Igor Mikhalkin Will Aim For Big Fight After Stunning Dilmurod Satybaldiev
37-year-old light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin celebrated his biggest and most important victory in the last four years on Saturday evening. In Moscow, Mikhalkin stepped into the ring against favorite Dilmurod Satybaldiev in a ten round bout – and won a convincing unanimous decision. Mikhalkin was booked for the fight...
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Gervonta Davis Kicks Montana Love While He's Down: "Montana Is A B!tch"
Although Gervonta Davis is working tirelessly behind the scenes on a deal that would see him take on Ryan Garcia, the former multiple weight world champion paused those negotiations to watch Montana Love return to action. This past weekend, in front of a pro-Love crowd at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse...
Matias-Ponce: TGB Promotions ($510,000) Wins Rights As Lone Bidder For Vacant IBF Title Fight
A promoter and a firm deadline are in place for an oft-delayed vacant title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that TGB Promotions has secured the rights to the Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight. TGB bid $510,000 as the lone participant during the IBF purse bid hearing on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. Each boxer will earn $255,000 per a 50/50 purse split as the top two contenders.
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
Dalton Smith Motivated To Work His Way To Position of Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall
British junior welterweight champion Dalton Smith is motivated to work his way up to the top fighters in his weight class. This past weekend at the Manchester Arena, Smith won a unanimous decision in his mandatory defense against Kaisee Benjamin. Smith is now hoping to get bigger challenges in the...
Ryan Garcia Feels Lomachenko Might Be 'Too Small' For Lightweight
Although his return was highly anticipated, countless notable names around the boxing world were wholeheartedly unimpressed with Vasiliy Lomachenko’s recent outing. After a near one-year hiatus on the sidelines due to the ongoing Russian invasion in his native land of Ukraine, the 34-year-old attempted to return to the lightweight division’s elite by registering a victory over highly ranked contender, Jamaine Ortiz. But while the former two-time Olympic gold medalist managed to pull out the win, it didn't come without its challenges.
Canelo Preparing For May Return Following Wrist Surgery: 'Therapy Is Going Well'
Canelo Alvarez cast doubt on how soon he’d be ready to return to the ring following his unanimous decision victory against Gennadiy Golovkin in September. Immediately following the trilogy win, Alvarez revealed he needed to tend to his injured right wrist via surgery and that he wasn’t sure whether he’d be ready to resume his career on his traditional fight dates of May or September in 2023.
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I am Ready For Any Champion - Let's Fight
The script underwent some last-minute changes. Janibek "Qazaq Style" Alimkhanuly was supposed to blow out Denzel Bentley, but the London native had other ideas. Alimkhanuly made the first defense of his WBO middleweight world title with a unanimous decision (116-112 2x and 118-110) over Bentley on Saturday evening at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
