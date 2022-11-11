Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Salvation Army Launches Holiday Fundraising Campaign with Kettle Kick-Off and Holiday Open House
Christmas just wouldn’t feel like Christmas without the sound of ringing bells and seeing the big red Salvation Army kettle while shopping for loved ones. The funds collected in the kettles go toward helping hundreds of local families each year, but Santa needs some “elves” this year to help man the kettles.
hottytoddy.com
UM Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi Recognized as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — recently recognized the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter, the second-highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization.
wtva.com
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree program on Monday. The angel tree can be found in the food court at The Mall of Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. Pick a child’s name from the tree; the name will include the child’s age, toy preferences and clothing size.
wtva.com
Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo. Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
desotocountynews.com
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
livability.com
Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live
A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
hottytoddy.com
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Pitmaster Takes Second Place in Fire Woman Challenge at WFC in Texas
Holly Jubera took second place in the annual Fire Woman Challenge at the World Food Competitions in Texas this past weekend. She also scored in the top 10 for the vegetarian category. She said she’s particularly proud of her showing in the Fire Woman Challenge. “I’ve wanted to do...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Student Learns Law, Language During Summer Internship
Savannah Whittemore is first Ole Miss student to participate in German American Exchange program. Savannah Whittemore spent her summer like many other law school students across the country: interning for a law firm. But Whittemore’s internship was different, perhaps even life-changing, because of its location. The third-year law student...
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Planning Commission Gives Nod to New Development That Proposes Improvements to the Depot Trail Entry
A new proposed development, dubbed Trail Head, on a narrow stretch of land off Molly Barr Road will provide a trailhead entry onto the Depot Trial and a connection to the nearby C.B. Webb apartment complex. JM Engineering and Design, the developers, originally asked the Oxford Planning Commission for a...
Oxford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.
panolian.com
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in Mississippi River sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
