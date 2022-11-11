Read full article on original website
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Stock Futures Rise After Falling Monday, Fading Last Week's Rally
Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
Germany Is Open to Trade With China — But We're Not Stupid, Vice Chancellor Says
Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but is not "stupid", according to the country's Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor. The comments come after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a controversial solo trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but...
The World Needs More Economic Alliances Than Security Ones, Analyst Says
Countries should strike up more economic alliances than security and defense ones, as those could make the world "more dangerous," the president of the Center for China and Globalization said on Tuesday. "I hope that the U.S. now has settled this midterm, we can get towards economic, global alliances rather...
‘Vaccination-Style' Intervention Needed to Solve Energy Crisis, UK Energy Boss Says
The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
