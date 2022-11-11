Read full article on original website
Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
Ann Arbor revisiting idea of food trucks, pop-up vendors for downtown site
ANN ARBOR, MI — After several years of talks about how to activate downtown’s Library Lane parking lot, Ann Arbor officials are revisiting past ideas. Food trucks and food carts, as well as artisan pop-ups and musical performances, are a focus again. City Council voted 10-0 last week...
Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December
ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
Enchanted borealis trails coming to these Michigan state parks this winter
Lanterns, holiday lights, campfires – and hopefully snow – are coming together for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two state parks in December. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly and three at Ionia State Recreation Area in Ionia. All the events are 5-8 p.m. The hikes are free; Seven Lakes requires registration.
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Man faces federal charges for robbing downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store at gunpoint
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of robbing a downtown Ann Arbor cellphone store at gunpoint is now facing a federal felony charge. Six felony armed robbery charges filed against Deon Andrew Bell were dismissed Oct. 27, at the request of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.
Ann Arbor explores creating city ombudsperson office to help frustrated residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor need an ombudsperson to help residents resolve problems and complaints when dealing with city hall?. Outgoing members of City Council’s minority faction think so and won unanimous support last week for a resolution directing City Administrator Milton Dohoney to investigate forming an “Office of the Ombudsperson” at city hall.
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
Ann Arbor council votes 7-3 to eliminate public ‘open mic’ at end of meetings
ANN ARBOR, MI — There will be new rules for public speaking when the new Ann Arbor City Council is seated next week. But whether they’re an improvement or an attempt to marginalize dissenting views remains a topic of debate. Over objections by outgoing members of the council...
Bike-lane plan for Ann Arbor neighborhood sparks controversy
ANN ARBOR, MI — A proposal to remove on-street parking to add bike lanes has sparked controversy in an Ann Arbor neighborhood and the city is pausing to give it more thought. Instead of approving the bike-lane plan for Seventh Street as recommended by the city’s Transportation Commission, City...
Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 13
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South State Street: The street between Liberty Street and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The closure is to establish a work zone for the setup of a crane.
