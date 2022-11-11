ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center

The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December

ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor explores creating city ombudsperson office to help frustrated residents

ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor need an ombudsperson to help residents resolve problems and complaints when dealing with city hall?. Outgoing members of City Council’s minority faction think so and won unanimous support last week for a resolution directing City Administrator Milton Dohoney to investigate forming an “Office of the Ombudsperson” at city hall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
ROYAL OAK, MI
MLive

Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 13

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South State Street: The street between Liberty Street and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The closure is to establish a work zone for the setup of a crane.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
