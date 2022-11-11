Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Civic Park progress
— Photographer David Carlos shared photos, taken Nov. 13, of Civic Park construction in downtown Edmonds. The park is scheduled to open in spring 2023. I personally miss the stadium, the track. I agree it could have used some refurbishing, however, not sure what this design is and how it contributes to the community. Maybe that will come to light down the road.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17
Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear. In addition to these delightful tunes...
myedmondsnews.com
Bicycle donations sought for Edmonds Food Bank customers
Do you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?. The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.
myedmondsnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back
Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
myedmondsnews.com
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking for places to take guests during the holidays? Check out the Best of Edmonds
Earlier this year, readers cast their votes for what they loved about Edmonds — and the winners were highlighted in the 2022 Best of Edmonds magazine. This publication is available both online and at select locations citywide, and it’s the perfect guide for where to take your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
myedmondsnews.com
COVID recovery funds boost 2023 city budget — but they won’t last
How much money does it take to run the City of Edmonds?. The proposed budget for next year tops $114 million. Right now, that’s $3 million more than the city has in revenue coming in 2023. But by the time the final numbers are approved, by law, it will be a balanced budget.
myedmondsnews.com
Council Nov. 15 to hold public hearings on 2023 budget, interim stepbacks ordinance
Three public hearings — including one on the city’s proposed 2023 budget — are on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15. During the business meeting, the council will also hold a public hearing on an emergency interim ordinance — which it approved unanimously Oct. 4 — aimed at ensuring new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks as discussed in the Highway 99 final Environmental Impact Statement.
myedmondsnews.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance event set for Nov. 19
Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year on Nov. 20 to acknowledge the lives of transgender people lost to hate and violence. In honor of those lives, St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event was created to mourn lost loved ones and celebrate the strides being made for transgender rights. The church hopes this event will bring the community together in love, inclusiveness, diversity and understanding.
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
myedmondsnews.com
New book from Edmonds author explores perils and promise of being your own boss
You’ve seen the signs everywhere: Help Wanted. You’ve seen the headlines: The Great Resignation. You may have also heard the term, quiet quitting. It’s all about how the labor market, turned on its ear during the COVID-19 lockdown, has motivated millions of people to ditch their jobs and give self-employment a try. Or seriously consider taking the big leap.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
myedmondsnews.com
Prep volleyball: Matchups announced for this week’s state tournament including Lynnwood, Meadowdale
On Sunday, the seedings and matchups were announced for this week’s Washington State 3A Girls High School Volleyball tournament. Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools are among 20 teams that will compete on five courts set up inside the Yakima Dome on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 to determine a state champion. Trophies will also be awarded to the top eight tournament finishers.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
