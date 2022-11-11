ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham’s Family Album With 4 Children: See Photos

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
BDG/Shutterstock

The Wahlberg bunch! Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Wahlberg (née Durham) love doting on their four children.

The Uncharted star and the handbag designer — who wed in 2009 — share Ella, born in 2003, Michael, born in 2006, Brendan, born in 2008, and Grace, born in 2010.

“[My fame] is a nonissue for them. They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” the Daddy’s Home actor exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018 of his little ones. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”

Mark and Rhea frequently share their kids’ accomplishments via social media — and are pleased their sons and daughters are happy with a “normal” upbringing.

“They see how hard their dad and I work and how busy we both are running the day-to-day life we lead,” Rhea told Us at the time. “Mark travels a lot, so with four kids, it’s a daily fight to keep everyone on track. The kids see both of us always working harder than anyone else they know. Instilling a strong work ethic is so important to us.”

The former “Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch” rapper and Rhea welcomed their kids in California before making a big move in early 2022.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Mark said during an October 2022 appearance on The Talk, confirming the family of six relocated to Nevada. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

He added at the time: “So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

The Municipal founder’s sons and daughters have varying passions, and he’s their No. 1 cheerleader.

“We couldn’t be more proud of you, Grace!! 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th 🏆 What a weekend,” Mark captioned an October 2022 Instagram video from his youngest daughter’s equestrian competition.

Scroll below to see the Wahlbergs’ sweetest family photos through the years:

