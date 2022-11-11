ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns head to Miami without David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Berea Report

By dlabbe,mcabot,abastock, Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With NFL games played all across the country, you’re bound to get plenty of weather extremes. The Browns got a taste of it last Sunday when they lost in Miami to the Dolphins. It was 85 degrees in South Florida at kickoff, but because of the way Hard Rock Stadium was situated, with one sideline in the shade and the other in the sun, one side is far hotter than the other.
MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
