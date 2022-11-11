Browns head to Miami without David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Berea Report

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
Browns guard Wyatt Teller disappointed after he leaves Sunday’s game: ‘I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller wanted to be out the for his teammates on Sunday. “I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there,” he said following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jim Donovan tests positive for COVID-19, will not call Browns-Dolphins; Demetric Felton Jr., Perrion Winfrey inactive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns radio play-by-play voice Jim Donovan tested positive for COVID-19 and will not call Sunday’s game between the Browns and Dolphins. Jeff Phelps will fill in for the longtime voice of the Browns. On the field, the Browns activated running back Jerome Ford on Saturday,...
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Saints All-Pro safety showed loved for the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
With Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week, getting Jacoby Brissett ready for the Bills is still the No. 1 priority
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week, coach Kevin Stefanski stressed that they won’t give short shrift to Jacoby Brissett as the Browns gear up for their trip to Buffalo. “That’s the next step for Deshaun is getting out there and being able to...
Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following Disappointing Loss to Dolphins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the staff has to game plan better going forward.
How can Browns can solve their struggles? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns have parted ways with a defensive tackle shortly after he was signed.
The Browns might go from 85 degrees in Miami to a blizzard in Buffalo on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With NFL games played all across the country, you’re bound to get plenty of weather extremes. The Browns got a taste of it last Sunday when they lost in Miami to the Dolphins. It was 85 degrees in South Florida at kickoff, but because of the way Hard Rock Stadium was situated, with one sideline in the shade and the other in the sun, one side is far hotter than the other.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s unorthodox postgame celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night’s 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
WKYC
Social Media Reacts: Browns post-bye week bummer
MIAMI — There was a buzz in the Cleveland Browns fanbase as the team took their talents to South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The Browns were fresh off of a dominating win against the Bengals and a bye week to recharge, regroup and get healthy.
