Browns head to Miami without David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Berea Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With NFL games played all across the country, you’re bound to get plenty of weather extremes. The Browns got a taste of it last Sunday when they lost in Miami to the Dolphins. It was 85 degrees in South Florida at kickoff, but because of the way Hard Rock Stadium was situated, with one sideline in the shade and the other in the sun, one side is far hotter than the other.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO