Zempel, Jeanne
Jeanne Zempel, age 78, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 2, 1943, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (McMillan) Morgan. On November 1, 1971 she was united in marriage to John Herman Zempel in Shelby, North Carolina. He preceded her in death in 2009. Since their marriage, Jeanne and John lived in Weyauwega. She worked at Lakeview Manor in Weyauwega as a social worker, then she became the Administrator in 1984 working over 3 decades until retiring in 2005. After her retirement, Jeanne and John enjoyed traveling, especially their trip to Alaska. Her Plot hound Daisy became the love of her life after John passed away. Jeanne loved downhill skiing, cross-stitching, reading and gardening. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Weyauwega, where she helped serve for the community dinners for years.
Sand mine discussed in Iola
The Iola Zoning Committee discussed the Faulks Brothers’ non-metallic mining application at its Nov. 10 meeting. The proposed gravel pit will be located on the Iola Car Show Grounds, on two separate properties along County Trunk J and Oak Ridge Road. The south property is in the town of...
Chambers launch Inspire Waupaca County
Beth Nash has joined the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce as the director of Inspire Waupaca County. Nash will coordinate with Waupaca County schools and businesses to create career-based learning experiences and job opportunities for students in the county. Nash came to Waupaca from Fort Myers, Florida, where she was...
Calling 911
• Nov. 7 – A Manawa caller on Progress Road reported she heard someone trying to get into her apartment. She was home alone. • Nov. 7 – An Ogdensburg caller on County Trunk E reported someone on a red single-cab GMC pickup was trespassing on his land.
Hallman, Daniel
Daniel Gordon Hallman, dairy farmer, age 70, of Weyauwega, gained eternal access to heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Gordon and Esther (Dusel) Hallman and was born during a Wisconsin winter storm, on February 20, 1952. Dan was proud that he lived in the home he was raised and was the fourth generation to live on the farm.
Salter, Richard
Richard “Dick” K. Salter, age 74, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1948 in Waupaca; son of Kenneth H. and Kathleen (Peterson) Salter. After graduating high school, Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1973. On June 25, 1970, he married Katja Iwanetschko in Zirndorf, Germany and together they shared 41 years of marriage before her passing on June 22, 2011. Dick was employed as a carpenter/contractor with Anderson Construction for many years until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed breakfast with his coffee clutch crew at Schueller’s, drinking PBR’s with the boys, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and cheering on the Packers every Sunday at his daughter’s house. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dick and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Schuelke, Dianna Lee
Dianna Lee Schuelke, of Wild Rose, age 78, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rosemore Village. She was born in Green Bay on August 5, 1944. Dianna was an amazing seamstress who could work magic with a piece of thread and a needle on her industrial sewing machine. She worked 45 years for JP Luther in Berlin, creating Masonic Aprons and miscellaneous attire for Masons all over the country. She was a loving wife and mother who doted on her husband and children.
George, Richard
Richard J. George, age 89, Saxeville Township, Waupaca County, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on August 17, 1933 to Theodore and Leona George. Throughout his career, he sold investment real-state and retired in the mid-1990s. Being a true Wisconsin native, he enjoyed the...
Popp, Kurt
Kurt L. Popp, age 63 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, in Appleton, following a sudden cardiac event. Kurt was born in Shawano on September 29, 1959, a son of Marvin and Judith “Judi” (Larsen) Popp. He began his education in Shawano, then attended school in Shiocton before returning to Shawano for his senior year of high school, graduating with the Class of 1977. Following high school, Kurt attended UW-Oshkosh for two years. At that point he returned home to help run the family business, Popp’s Place. He then moved to Kiel and worked at Heysen Manufacturing in Sheboygan for almost ten years.
Masaros, Sandra
Sandra K. Masaros, age 71, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident that happened on October 22, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1951 in Waupaca, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Joyce (Barton) Strey. In 1969, Sandy graduated from Wild Rose High School and on August 8, 1970 she married Stanley Masaros in Auroraville. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2021. She worked in customer service for Fleet Farm for over 40 years before retiring.
