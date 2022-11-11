ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play

Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team. But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart. "During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the...
247Sports

Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros

In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Cowboys Appear To Have Made Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury. While the Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a formal declaration, they appear leaning toward sitting the running back. ESPN's Ed Werder said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy "does not seem to expect" Elliott...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker

Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
