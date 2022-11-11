Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Deadline Looms to Use Easy Filing Tools to Sign Up for Missing $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credit Payments
Simplified filing tools that enable individuals and families to submit their information to claim 2021 tax credits have final deadlines this week. Here's how individuals and families may still claim the $1,400 stimulus checks and enhanced child tax and earned income tax credits. If you haven't filed a 2021 federal...
Comments / 0