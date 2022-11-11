Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Pascagoula VFW honors Marine vet battling cancer
We’re not going to warm up much today. In fact, temperatures will drop after midday. We’ll fall into the upper 50s this afternoon, and the sky will stay cloudy. It’s also going to be breezy with winds from the northwest around 10-20 MPH. Don't count on a warm-up any time soon! It's going to stay chilly over the next several days. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Annual Steak & Steak dinner returns to support Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traditional event in Jackson County makes a return after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. The 30th Annual Boys and Girls Club Steak & Steak Dinner celebrated the youth in the community. Jackson County leaders and community members came together to celebrate the achievements of...
WLOX
Homeless veterans get help at community event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. For those veterans who might be homeless, it served as a chance to make that often difficult transition from military life to being a civilian.
WLOX
Happening Nov. 17: Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium anniversary
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you...
WLOX
Happening Nov. 17th: PRCC's 6th Annual Wildcat Wonderland
The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. It felt like winter today! There will be some cloud cover sticking around tonight, and we’ll cool down into the low to mid 40s. Winds from the north will make it feel a little cooler, and it will stay breezy through Wednesday. We're not going to warm up any time soon around here! Highs will stay in the 50s through the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Pascagoula leaders to vote on funding fire, police department upgrades
The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. It felt like winter today! There will be some cloud cover sticking around tonight, and we’ll cool down into the low to mid 40s. Winds from the north will make it feel a little cooler, and it will stay breezy through Wednesday. We're not going to warm up any time soon around here! Highs will stay in the 50s through the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Pass Christian hosts return of USO Gulf Coast’s “Red, White and You”
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, United Service Organization Gulf Coast held its 3rd annual “Red, White and You” event to share their way of lending a hand to active service members. The event was on pause the past two years due to the pandemic, but came back...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 6 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 21st and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 27th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launches in Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Job Corps students in Gulfport and across America will soon have even more opportunities thanks to an initiative announced Monday by the Department of Labor. The DOL is expanding its pre-apprenticeship opportunities, and promising to connect Job Corps students to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
WLOX
PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School taking place in South Mississippi
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The first stage of the PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School is taking place in South Mississippi. “This week we have 59 players,” said Grand Bear Golf Club head golf professional Allen Martel. “They are qualifying for around 13 spots. We’ll know officially tomorrow exactly how many spots they’re playing for.”
WLOX
Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament
One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Happening Nov. 18: Christina P at Beau Rivage in Biloxi
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you...
WLOX
LIVE: Man found shot dead in Gulfport townhome
The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. PART 2: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60...
WLOX
WATCH: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s. She joined Karen Abernathy to reminisce about the good old days in Biloxi as we celebrate WLOX’s 60th anniversary. Want...
WLOX
Texas man sentenced to 15 years for inappropriately touching children in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Texas man will serve the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. Julius Robert Palafox, 80, of San Antonio entered his plea on Oct. 31, 2022 and was sentenced on Nov. 14 by Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois.
WLOX
Waveland community holds fundraising for Mayor Mike Smith
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - In politics, as it is in life, it’s not just what you do for people that counts, but it’s also how you make them feel. And Waveland Mayor Mike Smith does his job well. “When I met him and started talking to him, I...
WLOX
Port of Gulfport stays efficient despite supply chain issues
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On a cold, raw Tuesday in South Mississippi, it’s business as usual at the Port of Gulfport. The container ship Dole Aztec came in with 450 containers full of fruit and other goods. While it’s being unloaded, other workers are getting ready to load a...
WLOX
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi locations will soon house new businesses. Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and they’re announcing developments to breathe new life into the area. New opportunities are on the horizon in Biloxi. Jerry Creel,...
Comments / 0