Detroit News
Ferndale police arrest student in school threat
Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
Detroit News
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
Detroit News
Ferndale High, Middle schools placed on lockdown after threat
Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School are on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat, one day after they were closed Monday for a separate threat. According to a text message sent to parents Tuesday morning by school district officials, a threatening note was found in a bathroom in the school building and police are investigating, they said. Instruction at both schools continues, officials also said.
Detroit News
Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says
An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said. The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side....
Detroit News
Stolen cars, crash along I-75 linked to search, shutdown at Oakland University
Three stolen cars, a car chase and a gun fight that started in Genesee County eventually went all the way to Rochester, forcing police to shut down Oakland University's campus for several hours early Monday morning and delay classes. The shutdown happened after police said two men, connected to a...
Detroit News
Allen Park police probe Saturday motel shooting
Allen Park police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition, officials said. Police and medics were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Allen Park Motor Lodge on Southfield Road near Dix Highway for a report of shots fired, they said. Officers arrived and...
Detroit News
Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting
The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
Detroit News
2 men 'at odds for some time' shoot each other in Livonia, police say
Two men were injured after shooting each other Tuesday in Livonia, police said. Officers were called to the 9000 block of Perrin around 12:45 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One man with a gun was seen driving off and hitting a parked car while fleeing, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Sterling Heights cop shoots at, misses carjacking suspect; police probe
Sterling Heights — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sterling Heights police officer who fired his gun at a carjacking suspect and missed, moments before the man plowed the stolen Jeep into a passing car, police said Sunday. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart...
Detroit News
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Detroit News
School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline
A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
Detroit News
Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into a tree in Lyon Township
A Whitmore Lake man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Monday in Lyon Township, officials said. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man as Seth Lowry, 35. According to a preliminary investigation, Lowry at about 4:45 a.m. was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac...
Detroit News
Court clerk shortage hits 'crisis' level in Wayne County, leading to delayed, canceled hearings
Detroit — Melvenia Simpson’s son is facing a first-degree murder charge that could keep him behind bars for life. Every court date, every hearing, every step in the process is critical as he plans his defense — and as Simpson waits for resolution in her son’s case.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Detroit News
Macomb County fixes sinkhole in Warren that could've led to road collapse
Warren — A sinkhole on 10 Mile near Mound Road that could have grown larger has been fixed after the Macomb County Department of Public Works made repairs to a sewer pipe that caused it, officials said Tuesday. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said the sinkhole was...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Detroit News
Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says
The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.
Detroit News
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
