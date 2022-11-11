ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Detroit News

Ferndale police arrest student in school threat

Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Ferndale High, Middle schools placed on lockdown after threat

Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School are on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat, one day after they were closed Monday for a separate threat. According to a text message sent to parents Tuesday morning by school district officials, a threatening note was found in a bathroom in the school building and police are investigating, they said. Instruction at both schools continues, officials also said.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says

An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said. The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Allen Park police probe Saturday motel shooting

Allen Park police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition, officials said. Police and medics were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Allen Park Motor Lodge on Southfield Road near Dix Highway for a report of shots fired, they said. Officers arrived and...
ALLEN PARK, MI
Detroit News

Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting

The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 men 'at odds for some time' shoot each other in Livonia, police say

Two men were injured after shooting each other Tuesday in Livonia, police said. Officers were called to the 9000 block of Perrin around 12:45 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One man with a gun was seen driving off and hitting a parked car while fleeing, investigators said in a statement.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house

Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline

A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle

Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
RIVERVIEW, MI
Detroit News

Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says

The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI

