The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Puig's agent: Ex-MLB star felt `rushed' at probe with feds
A statement from Yasiel Puig's agent says the former major league outfielder did not have a criminal attorney with him and felt compromised partly because of his mental health issues at an interview with federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation
RUMOR: Giants could target former Aaron Judge teammate amid pursuit of Yankees superstar
There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.
Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency
The Atlanta Braves are working to re-sign Dansby Swanson after the shortstop’s breakout season. The franchise isn’t looking to break the bank after locking down so many of its key players on long-term deals. They are still looking to keep Swanson, but if not, they will look for in-house options. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic […] The post Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his […] The post Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game
The New York Yankees will always be linked to the biggest names in free agency. That’s just how it goes for giant-market clubs like the Yankees, whose main priority in the offseason remains luring Aaron Judge back to the Bronx. Nothing is certain on that front, but the Yankees seem to have a number of […] The post RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II share epic moment after both winning Rookie of the Year
On Monday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta Braves OF Michael Harris were named the AL and NL Rookies of the Year after their breakout campaigns in 2022. After the two were announced as the official winners, the young stars hopped on a FaceTime call to congratulate each other on the accomplishment. Someone from […] The post Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II share epic moment after both winning Rookie of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Dodgers could prefer Justin Verlander to Jacob deGrom
Coming off of a 111-win season, and amid free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers are yet again in the market for several big-name players. Addressing their pitching seems to be a key goal for them this off-season. It appears that the Dodgers are set on adding a big name to...
Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract
Tyler Anderson is staying in Los Angeles, but it won’t be with the Dodgers. The free agent starting pitcher, who had a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer on the table with the Dodgers, declined the offer and has instead signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Tyler Anderson’s […] The post Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 pitchers Dodgers must target after losing Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson recently signed with the Los Angeles Angels. With Walker Buehler already set to miss most of the 2023 campaign due to injury, LA will be aggressive on the pitching market. It should be noted that the Dodgers’ rotation still features depth....
Dodgers make exciting decision on top prospect Diego Cartaya
The Los Angeles Dodgers added top prospect Diego Cartaya to the 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft, per the Dodgers Twitter account. LA also added infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Johnny LeDuca to the 40-man roster. Cartaya, a catcher, stands out for a number of reasons. He and pitcher […] The post Dodgers make exciting decision on top prospect Diego Cartaya appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buck Showalter achieves insane four-decade feat with NL Manager of the Year award win
Buck Showalter is once again the best manager in his league. By winning the 2022 National League Manager of the Year award, the Mets skipper has broken his tie with Tony La Russa for the most number of such awards with different teams. Showalter had won the prestigious award before...
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year
Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona has been named on Tuesday the 2022 American League Manager of the Year. It’s a terrific honor for Francona, who steered the Guardians to the MLB playoffs from the dugout after winning the American League Central division with a 92-70 record. During an interview on the MLB Network, the Guardians […] The post Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
