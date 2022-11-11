ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
LAKEWOOD, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest

VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
RAVENNA, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid planning paving work, dog park improvements in 2023

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is looking forward to a lot of pavement work being done in 2023, as well as improvements to the city’s dog park. Council approved a resolution Monday (Nov. 14) that will have the city enter into an agreement with Cuyahoga County to repave South Belvoir Boulevard, from Mayfield Road to Bluestone Road, next year.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy