Brecksville to continue seeking development proposals for former Highland school
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will continue to seek proposals from residential developers for the former Highland Drive Elementary School on Highland, now that voters have rezoned the property. The city might also buy the land even though the zoning has changed, Mayor Jerry Hruby told cleveland.com last week after...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. seeks donations for holiday food drives
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means donations are needed to help those less fortunate enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. For over 30 years, the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens. That effort is currently under way, with food and monetary donations accepted through Dec. 12.
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City School District still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
University Circle celebrates 28 years with its final ‘CircleFest’ on Dec.4
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The annual holiday festival presented by University Circle Inc. will help usher in the holiday season with a host of family-friendly activities at Wade Oval, including ice skating, taking a leisurely ride in a horse-drawn carriage, shopping at the outdoor holiday market and more. This will be the...
Cleveland Glogg first-taste celebration is this week
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is bringing back what it hopes will be a holiday tradition: Cleveland Glogg. The first-taste celebration of the season, which will include free tastings, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Shaker Heights officials moving ‘Forward Together’ with residents’ input on recreational facilities
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As part of the “Forward Together” initiative with the Shaker Public Library and the school district, city officials plan to gather further input from residents on future wants and needs for recreational facilities around town. The more standard and statistically valid “Resident Attitude Survey”...
Words that fulfill and tastes that empower: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- How empowering words can be. From the late Winifred Hausmann, a minister of positivity, I learned a clever tactic when gray clouds hover and challenges mount. For some, it may be classified as “game;” others may not have reached that conclusion -- yet. From...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
What’s best for Burke Lakefront Airport? Greater Clevelanders pan idea to make it a park
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Cleveland considers what to do with Burke Lakefront Airport, most Greater Clevelanders say the airport should be kept open. In a poll conducted between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18, 54.2% of the respondents said the airport should either “definitely” or “probably” be kept open.
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
‘A Christmas Story’ House for sale: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. You can’t put a price on holiday nostalgia. Perhaps that’s why the listing to sell the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has no price. The Cleveland landmark,...
South Euclid planning paving work, dog park improvements in 2023
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is looking forward to a lot of pavement work being done in 2023, as well as improvements to the city’s dog park. Council approved a resolution Monday (Nov. 14) that will have the city enter into an agreement with Cuyahoga County to repave South Belvoir Boulevard, from Mayfield Road to Bluestone Road, next year.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
