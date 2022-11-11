Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis.
fox56news.com
Sophia Rosing appears in court, case heads to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Sophia Rosing, the ex-UK student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs, appeared in Fayette County District Court on Tuesday morning. During the hearing, Rosing and her attorney chose to waive her right to the preliminary hearing. The...
WKYT 27
KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
WKYT 27
Madison County inmate escapes while on work detail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County inmate has escaped while on a work detail. Kentucky State Police say 54-year-old Ricky Slone escaped, around 9:34 a.m., from the animal shelter in Madison County. Slone is described as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair....
WKYT 27
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released. According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady. The coroner says she was a UK student. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Owen County Shooting
Owen County, Ky. (11/11/2022) –On Thursday November 10, 2022 at approximately 3:28 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a subject having been shot. Owen County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene. The deputies determined that David Blackburn of Owen County had been shot in the legs after an altercation. Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Mr. Blackburn was transported to the hospital via Air Evac where he was treated for his injuries.
WKYT 27
Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton on behalf of LaDuke’s estate. The lawsuit accuses Officer Horton of excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, and wrongful death. It also seeks punitive damages. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton...
WKYT 27
One person dead after Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 22-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Georgetown, on Monday night. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Investigators say the woman was turning off of Seminole trail when she was hit by a pickup truck.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old William L. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers...
WLWT 5
Former Kentucky student accused of assault, using racial slurs appears in court
The former University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing, a Fort Mitchell native, appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. She's facing several charges including alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
spectrumnews1.com
Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
WKYT 27
Magoffin Bus crash
WKYT 27
Security cameras led Lexington police to arrest of man accused of escaping from officers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search for a wanted man started Thursday morning and ended with a suspect in custody many hours later on a busy downtown Street. Lexington Police were looking for Christian Pierce. Originally, he was wanted for questioning for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing at the Bryan Station Road Kroger, leading officers on a chase around town, until he was last spotted on West Short Street.
WKYT 27
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
