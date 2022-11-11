Owen County, Ky. (11/11/2022) –On Thursday November 10, 2022 at approximately 3:28 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a subject having been shot. Owen County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene. The deputies determined that David Blackburn of Owen County had been shot in the legs after an altercation. Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Mr. Blackburn was transported to the hospital via Air Evac where he was treated for his injuries.

