NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Philadelphia
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
NBC Philadelphia
UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom
The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
NBC Philadelphia
Battleground Republicans Unload on Trump Ahead of Expected 2024 Announcement
Republicans in battleground states and elsewhere — bruised by sweeping losses for a third straight election — are casting blame in a direction they were once reluctant to point: toward former President Donald Trump. “Personalities come and go,” said Dave Ball, the GOP chair in Pennsylvania’s Washington County,...
NBC Philadelphia
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
NBC Philadelphia
Hong Kong Stocks Rise in Mixed Asia-Pacific Session, Softbank Shares Drop 14%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led gains in a mixed Asia-Pacific session as Japan's benchmark index was dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.71% in its final hour of trade, mostly boosted by property stocks....
