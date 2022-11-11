The Wayzata volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeville North in the Class AAAA title game. The Trojans defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-12 and 25-23. The Trojans also won state in 2019 and 2021 and were undefeated in the 2020 season but there was no state tournament because of the pandemic.

