Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
ccxmedia.org
Winterfest is Crystal’s ‘Kick-off to Winter’
Enjoy all kinds of winter fun at Winterfest in Crystal. Bundle up for a walk through the petting zoo, and take a horse-drawn hayride. Indoors you’ll find games, crafts, music from Kidsdance, and a dance performance. And of course Santa will be visiting and ready to hear your Christmas wishes.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Runner Prepares for 300th Marathon
In a neighborhood of east-central Plymouth, you’ll often see 71-year-old Michael Swanson out for a run. “This is my favorite area, I’ll run around to French [Regional] Park, around there. Or I’ll go sometimes around Medicine Lake,” he said. Running is how Swanson collects his thoughts...
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homicide Victim Remembered as Sister Who ‘Loved Life’
Zaria McKeever’s family says they want justice. The 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was fatally shot on Nov. 8 in a case connected to her former boyfriend. Brooklyn Park police say McKeever was shot multiple times by two home invaders sent by the former boyfriend and father of her 1-year-old child.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Advances to State Semifinals
The Maple Grove football team built a 21-0 lead and then hung on for a 24-17 win over East Ridge in the state Class 6A quarterfinals. The win advances the Crimson (11-0) to the semifinals against Lakeville South, the team that beat Maple Grove in last year’s Prep Bowl.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Wins 3rd Title in a Row
The Wayzata volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeville North in the Class AAAA title game. The Trojans defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-12 and 25-23. The Trojans also won state in 2019 and 2021 and were undefeated in the 2020 season but there was no state tournament because of the pandemic.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: North Hennepin’s Rolando Garcia Explains Shift Away from New Arts Center
North Hennepin Community College president Dr. Rolando Garcia and Brooklyn Park city manager Jay Stroebel announced at the end of October that the collaboration for a performing arts center called the Center for Innovation and the Arts would be coming to an end. The announcement came in a letter dated Oct. 27.
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong Football Falls to Big Rogers Rally
For most of three quarters, things looked good for the Armstrong football team. The Falcons, in their first state tournament since 2003, grabbed a 23-7 lead over Rogers in their state class AAAAA quarterfinal game. A touchdown strike from Jamen Malone to Seth Newbern with 1:02 left in the third...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Housing Project Raises Concerns Over Lot Size, Too Many Townhomes
The Maple Grove Planning Commission reviewed a housing proposal Monday night that drew plenty of questions and concerns. Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is proposing a 121-unit development on 40 acres of land surrounding the Minneapolis Northwest KOA Journey campground site in the northwest corner of the city.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Two Separate Shots-Fired Incidents
Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shots-fired incidents over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of 76th and Jersey avenues north around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say several people called about the gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least 35 shell casings in...
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – November 14, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Boy
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident in Plymouth Monday evening. Now police are looking for the public’s help. Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9700 block of 37th Place North near the Four Seasons Estates apartment complex shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
