ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Winterfest is Crystal’s ‘Kick-off to Winter’

Enjoy all kinds of winter fun at Winterfest in Crystal. Bundle up for a walk through the petting zoo, and take a horse-drawn hayride. Indoors you’ll find games, crafts, music from Kidsdance, and a dance performance. And of course Santa will be visiting and ready to hear your Christmas wishes.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Runner Prepares for 300th Marathon

In a neighborhood of east-central Plymouth, you’ll often see 71-year-old Michael Swanson out for a run. “This is my favorite area, I’ll run around to French [Regional] Park, around there. Or I’ll go sometimes around Medicine Lake,” he said. Running is how Swanson collects his thoughts...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Football Advances to State Semifinals

The Maple Grove football team built a 21-0 lead and then hung on for a 24-17 win over East Ridge in the state Class 6A quarterfinals. The win advances the Crimson (11-0) to the semifinals against Lakeville South, the team that beat Maple Grove in last year’s Prep Bowl.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Volleyball Wins 3rd Title in a Row

The Wayzata volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeville North in the Class AAAA title game. The Trojans defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-12 and 25-23. The Trojans also won state in 2019 and 2021 and were undefeated in the 2020 season but there was no state tournament because of the pandemic.
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Armstrong Football Falls to Big Rogers Rally

For most of three quarters, things looked good for the Armstrong football team. The Falcons, in their first state tournament since 2003, grabbed a 23-7 lead over Rogers in their state class AAAAA quarterfinal game. A touchdown strike from Jamen Malone to Seth Newbern with 1:02 left in the third...
ROGERS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Housing Project Raises Concerns Over Lot Size, Too Many Townhomes

The Maple Grove Planning Commission reviewed a housing proposal Monday night that drew plenty of questions and concerns. Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is proposing a 121-unit development on 40 acres of land surrounding the Minneapolis Northwest KOA Journey campground site in the northwest corner of the city.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Two Separate Shots-Fired Incidents

Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shots-fired incidents over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of 76th and Jersey avenues north around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say several people called about the gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least 35 shell casings in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Boy

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident in Plymouth Monday evening. Now police are looking for the public’s help. Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9700 block of 37th Place North near the Four Seasons Estates apartment complex shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
PLYMOUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy