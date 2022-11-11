Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Philadelphia 76ers may explore a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that pairs Kevin Durant with James Harden and Joel Embiid
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts....
Giants, with a run-heavy mentality, have checked a lot of unusual boxes on their way to a 7-2 start
The Giants’ latest win, a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, checked all the unusual boxes that have made the first nine games of the season so memorable and so mesmerizing. A one-score game? Check.
