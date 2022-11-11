ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
