Hinds County, MS

$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIURz_0j7h0bbv00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during the 2022 session brings the total for the erosion control plan to $6 million.

11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs

District One Supervisor Robert Graham said the funding is enough to make a dent, but he wants long-term solutions to the erosion problem, not just quick fixes.

Development upstream increased the amount of water that flows downstream when it rains, causing portions of neighbors’ backyards to be washed away on Carolwood Drive.

According to the newspaper, surveyors have been studying the creek for several weeks. The next step will be to have meetings with engineers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

