Sergei Bobrovsky and great special teams help Panthers down Capitals in playoff rematch
The Florida Panthers did not have much trouble with the Washington Capitals for the first two periods of their 5-2 win Tuesday in Sunrise. They were well on their way to 50 shots on goal, converted on a power play and every one of the Capitals’. Even so, they were only up by one and only one miscue away from letting Washington erase a two-goal deficit.
Vanderbilt escapes with wild OT road win over Temple
Ezra Manjon hit the go-ahead basket with 22.7 seconds remaining in overtime, and Liam Robbins scored five of his 20
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Cincinnati was back in the national polls this week as well.
