Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child

Lil Baby Hairdresser Breaks Down in Tears After Rapper Pays Her ‘Substantial Amount’ for Cutting Crew’s Hair
Lil Baby unknowingly changed a hairdresser's life after paying her a "substantial amount" for cutting the rapper and his crew's hair, the woman claims in a teary-eyed video. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hollywood Unlocked shared a viral video of a woman tearfully explaining how she just received a major blessing from the Atlanta rap star for doing her job.
50 Cent Responds to Diddy and Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
50 Cent is back trolling once again. This time the television mogul is responding to Diddy and Yung Miami's alleged breakup rumors. On Saturday (Nov. 12), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account to react to reports that Diddy and Yung Miami have broken up. Fif posted an image of a gossip blog report with the headline reading, Yung Miami BREAKS UP With Diddy… After He 'CUT' Her Allowance to Just $200K a Month!!!"
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
