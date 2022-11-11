Read full article on original website
Bismarck needs YOU to help decide the fate of East Main Avenue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
Snow removal: Shoveling driveways
Blizzard Boys by UltraSolutions Incorporated, they are chipping ice so you are safe to walk.
Slow down when the snow comes down
However, Wednesday the system rolled in along with freezing rain. Which made the roads slick before it even started snowing and caused over 60 crashes on just Wednesday night alone.
Working round the clock: Bismarck Airport’s blizzard response a success
It only took our airports only one day to go from cancelations during Thursday's blizzard to flying out travelers on Friday. So how do they do it?
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river. Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow. Edinger said the...
World Day of Remembrance to be held for road traffic victims
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. The Bismarck and Mandan communities are encouraged by the NDDOT to join the officials at the international event to bring awareness to traffic deaths in North Dakota and at a national level.
The Blizzard Boys : cleaning up their community
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Our city and state workers are not the only ones out cleaning up our streets. This is a story sent in by a few of our viewers. Apparently, there’s a crew of men who call themselves the Blizzard Boys who are currently detailing driveways for the community to get out.
Lining up another shot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan icon is lining up another shot at business. The Silver Dollar Bar is applying for a new liquor license. The bar was forced to shut down in June 2021 after its liquor license was not renewed by the Mandan City Commission. Among the reasons...
Day after the blizzard: how the NDDOT is cleaning up the roads
They are urging people to take their time, slow down, drive for conditions and arrive safely.
The snow has stopped — now comes digging out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
City of Bismarck Snow Removal Operations move into Residential Areas
The City of Bismarck snow removal operations have moved into residentials areas. Due to the large amount of snowfall and accompanied drifting, progress is slow. Crews have had to pull extra resources into some areas of town due to the large amount of snow. The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed.
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. You can also check school plan at the KX School Closings and Delays page. November 14 None reported for today. . November 11 All Essentia Health […]
Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow. Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for...
Over 40 locals were fed and sheltered by Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins was able to open its food pantry during the blizzard Thursday, also distributing coats and gloves.
Soldiers reunite with their families at Bismarck Aero Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventy soldiers aboard a charter flight were reunited with their families and friends at Bismarck Aero Center Tuesday. They were gone for almost a year, so it was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintock’s were just one family eagerly awaiting...
Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent snow, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Soon, it’ll look it on Main Street in Mandan as well. Dykshoorn Park will be lit up with larger-than life, interactive displays starting November 25th. The display will be activated from 5-10 pm every night through January 7th.
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster. The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
