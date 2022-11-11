Read full article on original website
New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right
Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
Meet Billy Putman, the rural populist reformer running for Michigan GOP chair
Serious public talks of Michigan Republican leadership changes are only days old, as names for party chair float around. But there’s one local-level Republican who’s been on the stump since August. Meet Billy Putman, GOP chair in rural Tuscola County, home to around 50,000 people east of Saginaw....
Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices
Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Michigan State students react to midterm election results
On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
No-fault auto reform advocates hopeful 'fix' will happen after election day
Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes are optimistic that Michigan's no-fault reform law will be changed following Election Day.
On heels of major loss, Republican candidates eye party’s top job
The alliance that once promised to unify a splintered Michigan Republican Party — through party chair Ron Weiser and co-chair Meshawn Maddock — is set to dissolve. Weiser, a businessman from Ann Arbor, will not be seeking another term leading the party, according to a spokesperson. Maddock did not return repeated requests for an interview.
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Flashpoint: Taking a look at where Michigan stands 6 days after election day
DETROIT – It’s been six days since midterm election day, and the dust has yet to settle. Midterm elections are always pretty bad affairs for the party in power. And yet, in Michigan, the party in power mostly showed off its power. Those top of the ticket races...
Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities
Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
Most debt lawsuits get decided without a fight. Michigan leaders want to change the rules.
Most of the 1.9 million debt collection cases filed in Michigan’s district courts over the past decade or so never went to trial. Usually, the defendants don’t show up to court, and debt collectors win by default, according to data compiled by the Michigan Justice for All Commission.
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
