Michigan State

interlochenpublicradio.org

New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right

Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices

Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Michigan State students react to midterm election results

On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
EAST LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities

Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
DETROIT, MI
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
