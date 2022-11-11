Read full article on original website
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Streator student awarded art prize from Illinois American Water
STREATOR – A young artist from Streator was awarded a prize in the Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” contest. The art contest is held yearly to promote the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students between 3rd and 5th grade submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. Payton D., a 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High was one of those honored with their art titled “Everything needs water”.
IVCC board adopts $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy last week, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation that is due largely to a recently negotiated agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. That agreement will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college over the next five years. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
First snow event of the year brings slippery conditions
CHICAGO – Snow and slush greeted travelers this morning as Illinois residents experienced their first significant winter weather event this November. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon today, with some parts of North Central Illinois receiving up to three inches of snow. The winter weather will be sticking around, however, as the National Weather Service predicts a chance for robust snow showers on Thursday, with snow squalls possible. Colder weather moves into the region starting Friday with gusty winds over the weekend that will lead to wind chills down to, and even below 0° F.
16 hurt when semitrailer strikes bus carrying hockey team
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say 16 people have been injured, three critically, after a semitrailer collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago in northern Indiana. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and police arrested the semitrailer driver whom they said was swerving and speeding before the crash in Warsaw. One person was ejected from the bus. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at an intersection of U.S. 30 and a local street. The hockey team was comprised of students ages 14 to 17 from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep and was playing in a tournament in nearby Culver.
No injuries after car crashes into Peru business
PERU – The Peru Police Department is reporting no major injuries after a vehicle crashed into a business earlier Monday morning. Police say they, Fire, and EMS were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Peoria Street for a vehicle that struck a building and was partially inside. Responding units arrived on the scene and confirmed there were no injuries. Authorities are reporting major structural damage that was caused by the vehicle.
City of Ottawa passes responsible bidder ordinance
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa now has a responsible bidder ordinance. The approval of the criteria for contractors comes after the city of Ottawa faced issues with previous contractors in years past who stopped participating in an apprenticeship program. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem says the new language requires that contractors are in an apprenticeship program and hopes the changes will eliminate loopholes.
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
Peru Police Chief Announces Retirement
PERU – The Peru Police Chief has announced his retirement. Chief Robert Pyszka announced Monday that his last day will be November 26th. Deputy Chief Sarah Raymond will take over the top spot in the department next Monday evening. Chief Pyszka has spent 32 years in law enforcement, serving as Chief in Peru since July of 2021.
Northern Illinois earns 99-73 win over Purdue Northwest
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter had 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 99-73 victory over Purdue Northwest. Nutter also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added seven assists. David Coit shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Alou Dillon finished with 15 points and three steals for the Lions. Tyran Rodgers added 13 points and two steals for Purdue Northwest. Mikell Cooper also had nine points.
Jesse Jackson’s half brother freed from life prison sentence
CHICAGO (AP) — An 80-year-old half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago after being convicted of hiring hit men has been released from prison. A federal judge ordered last month that Noah Robinson Jr. be freed over the objections of prosecutors. The judge cited Robinson’s age, risks posed in prison by COVID-19 and his deteriorating health. Robinson, an Ivy League educated wealthy businessman, had been locked up since his arrest in 1989 on charges that he hired hit men from Chicago’s El Rukn street gang to kill a boyhood friend of his, Leroy “Hambone” Barber, after the two got into a fistfight in South Carolina, where they both grew up.
