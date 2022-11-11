Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Robert H. “Bob” Petersen, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. “Bob” Petersen, 76, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bob was born March 15, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Reddinger) Petersen. Bob served his country...
27 First News
James R. DeCapua, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, for James Ralph DeCapua, who passed away peacefully at Hospice House surrounded by his family. Born on September 25, 1930, in Youngstown’s Brier...
27 First News
Frank G. Bizub, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank G. Bizub, 91, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing. Mr. Bizub was born April 30, 1931, in Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Mary (Ganofski) Bizub. He graduated from South High School in...
27 First News
Carole A. Swansiger, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Swansiger, 80, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Carole was born in Campbell, Ohio on June 13, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Paduchek) Zamary. Carole was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and...
27 First News
Daniel Jacob Campana, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Jacob Campana, 80, of Niles, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Rudolph Campana and the late Geraldine (Ferro) Nolan.
27 First News
Concetta Marie Suciu, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta Marie Suciu, 44, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late David Suciu and Mary Wargo. Concetta was a construction worker with Burton Scott. She enjoyed...
27 First News
Dwayne Albert Watson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Albert Watson lived a purposeful life that finished its course far too soon. This sentiment is echoed by all who loved him. Dwayne was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He entered into eternal peace in the outstretched arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
27 First News
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
27 First News
William A. Clayton, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Clayton, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio. Mr. Clayton was born on September 18, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Oren and Ann Marie (Kaliney) Clayton. He was a 1960 graduate...
27 First News
Shirley A. Pyne, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Pyne passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age 66. She was born in Warren, Ohio to Roy and Stella (Carpenter) Gibson on September 28, 1956. Shirley married Robert Pyne on April 14, 1979. She was a fan of the Cleveland...
27 First News
Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence due to complications from Agent Orange. Tex was born on July 27, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late of Kenneth Alton and Edith E (McGranahan) Hess.
27 First News
Louis Joseph Varady, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Louis Joseph Varady, age 65 of Campbell, Ohio passed away. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 30, 1957 to Louis and Mary Varady. Louis honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. A private...
27 First News
David “Dave” L. Clapper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Clapper, 67, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. David known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born January 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Garvin) Clapper.
27 First News
John W. Hanna, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Hanna, age 46, of New Springfield, died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. He was born on August 9, 1976 in Salem, son of the late James Hanna and Lynn Henderson Hanna McGreevy. John had worked for Carter Lumber in...
27 First News
Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
27 First News
Tressa Patricia Harvey, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tressa Patricia Harvey departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 87 years old. Tressa was born on July 3, 1935, to Della and Karl Kane in Shenango Township, Pennsylvania. Ms. Tressa was a homemaker. She raised four daughters. She also helped care...
27 First News
William “Bill” R. Patterson, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Patterson, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. William, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born August 5, 1942, in Poland, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Payne) Patterson. He was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.
27 First News
Donna “Sis” Mathey, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna “Sis” Mathey, age 81, of Washingtonville, Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. She was born on December 25, 1940, in Washingtonville, daughter of the late William “Russell” and Mary Bertolette Weikart....
27 First News
James R. Billak, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak. He...
27 First News
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Comments / 0