411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
411mania.com
MLW Announces Signing Of Billington Bulldogs
The Billington Bulldogs are MLW-bound, with MLW announcing the tag team’s signing today. On the debut episode of MLW Insider, Alicia Atout announced that the company has signed Thomas and Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. She noted that the two will compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in January.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Plans for Upcoming NXT Pre-Shows, Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida. – Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled...
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Lucha Libre AAA Sets Card For Arizona Show Next Month
Lucha Libre AAA comes to Arizona in early December, and the lineup for the show has been revealed. The company announced the card for the December 3rd show at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Monday, which features the following bouts:. * Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. Maravilla &...
411mania.com
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ. * The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium. * Dana Brooke def. Tamina.
411mania.com
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
411mania.com
Abadon Was Injured This Past Weekend
PWInsider reports that Abadon was injured this past weekend while during a match for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. She went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace but landed wrong. The match was stopped and she went to the hospital. The latest update is that she likely...
411mania.com
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of New Wrestling Promotion
NJPW announcer and WWE alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced that he’s involved in a new wrestling company. Kelly took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the launch of American eXcellence Wrestling, which will hold its first event on January 7th, 2023 in St, Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Kelly wrote:. “This...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez On How Booker T’s School Helped Her Prepare For WWE
Roxanne Perez is a featured star on WWE NXT television, and she recently discussed how her time in Booker T’s school and promotion prepared her for that. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE and talked about the intricacies of everything you have to stay cognizant of when you’re on camera, and noted that her time in Reality of Wrestling helped prepare her for that. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear
MJF: -700 (1/7) The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20) Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1) Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12) Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20) Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1) Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1) TBS Championship Match Winner. Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20) Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1) Steel Cage Match Winner. Jack Perry: -700 (1/7) Luchasaurus:...
411mania.com
Isla Dawn Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Alba Fyre In Women’s Title Match
The Witch of NXT UK has arrived in NXT, with Isla Dawn costing ALba Fyre the Women’s Championship on this week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT was main evened with Alba Fyre challenging Mandy Rose in a Last Woman’s Standing match for the championship. While Rose had to fight for herself for much of the match thanks to Toxic Attraction being out of action, Dawn appeared at the end of the match to spray mist in Fyre’s eyes and push her off a ladder through the announce table, allowing Rose to retain the title.
411mania.com
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Set For November 28th WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis will have his shot at The Miz and a WWE contract in two weeks on Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Lumis will face Miz in a match on the November 28th episode of the show. If Lumis wins, he’ll earn a WWE contract as well as the money that Miz owes him for their agreement that saw Lumis pretend to stalk Miz.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia...
