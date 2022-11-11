Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
Victims of Hurricane Ian still recovering, waiting on FEMA
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez and her mom lost their Good Samaritan Village home during Hurricane Ian. They moved into a hotel, then an acquaintance's house, where Melendez said her mom suffered a stroke from the stress. “So I was having doctors, physical therapists, nurses coming to a...
WESH
Osceola County Health Department supplies free Narcan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In October, Osceola deputies responded toan unconscious driver who they said was experiencing an overdose while behind the wheel. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies gave him Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, which likely saved his life. Lopez said this is not an uncommon scenario in Central Florida.
WESH
Residents from Volusia County community hit hard by Hurricane Nicole call on leaders for help
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — People who lost their beachfront homes to Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County say they're not sure how or when they can get help to rebuild. One resident said at a meeting Monday night he feels like he's getting the run-around from zoning, inspections and permits. Others are not sure if they can rebuild their homes back to the way they were.
wlrn.org
FEMA opens mobile recovery centers to help victims of two Florida hurricanes
A mobile disaster recovery center is making stops in Orange and Osceola County this week after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Residents in other counties can continue to apply for FEMA benefits online. The FEMA disaster recovery centers offer residents affected by the storms a chance to get help applying for...
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
WESH
Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
FEMA: Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Centers reopen Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disaster Recovery Centers for those impacted by Hurricane Ian will reopen on Monday, FEMA has announced. Locations around the state temporarily closed last week due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole. FEMA said that most centers will operate Monday though Saturday from 9...
WESH
Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Deltona lake
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Deltona lake Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the area near Peru Court after a neighbor said they saw a man floating in Theresa Lake just after 9 a.m.
Seminole parents concerned after mold found in several elementary school classrooms
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Oviedo parents are concerned for their children’s health after mold was found inside several of their classrooms at Evans Elementary. For weeks parents have been complaining about air quality issues and have been asking the Seminole School district to test the mold to see if it is toxic.
FHP: Two injured after dump truck overturns in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along A1A in Brevard County Monday afternoon. According to FHP, a dump truck was driving northbound on SR-A1A near Melbourne Beach when the driver of a Toyota RAV-4 pulled out of a parking lot hitting the front of the dump truck.
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
mynews13.com
One person injured in ultralight plane crash in Brevard County
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person has been injured in an ultralight plane crash in Titusville on Saturday, according to officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the sheriff’s office said one person was on board, and is suffering from multiple fractures after he crashed his ultralight aircraft in a wooded lot.
WESH
Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon. Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.
