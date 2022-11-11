ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

Victims of Hurricane Ian still recovering, waiting on FEMA

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez and her mom lost their Good Samaritan Village home during Hurricane Ian. They moved into a hotel, then an acquaintance's house, where Melendez said her mom suffered a stroke from the stress. “So I was having doctors, physical therapists, nurses coming to a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County Health Department supplies free Narcan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In October, Osceola deputies responded toan unconscious driver who they said was experiencing an overdose while behind the wheel. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies gave him Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, which likely saved his life. Lopez said this is not an uncommon scenario in Central Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Residents from Volusia County community hit hard by Hurricane Nicole call on leaders for help

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — People who lost their beachfront homes to Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County say they're not sure how or when they can get help to rebuild. One resident said at a meeting Monday night he feels like he's getting the run-around from zoning, inspections and permits. Others are not sure if they can rebuild their homes back to the way they were.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

One person injured in ultralight plane crash in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person has been injured in an ultralight plane crash in Titusville on Saturday, according to officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the sheriff’s office said one person was on board, and is suffering from multiple fractures after he crashed his ultralight aircraft in a wooded lot.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon. Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

