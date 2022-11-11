Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
Local leaders working toward bringing businesses back to downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — City and county leaders hope that projects like redevelopment efforts in the lower Hill District and the Bus Rapid Transit system would help eventually spur foot traffic in Downtown Pittsburgh. But with 50 empty storefronts and a growing number of vacancies, current business owners said they need a more immediate resolution.
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
First ride of its kind in U.S. coming to Kennywood in 2023
A new ride is coming to Kennywood in 2023 and it’s unlike anything else in the United States. “Spinvasion” will be the centerpiece of a revamped alien themed, section of the park called “Area 412”.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Hatches The Fast-Casual Eatery Chicken Guy! in Downtown Pittsburgh
Guy Fieri is passionate about feeding yinz guys, n’at. The spiky-haired celebrity chef and restaurateur has a namesake eatery at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland Mall and several delivery-only Flavortown Kitchens in the area. On Nov. 14, Chicken Guy!, a fast-casual franchise focused on tenders and sandwiches, opened at...
pghcitypaper.com
Canned art for a cause, free donuts, fish feasts, and more Pittsburgh food news
Oliver's Donuts is now open on Tuesdays, and to celebrate, they are giving away free donuts for one day only. Visit their location in the Lawrenceville Market House on Tue., Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to get your complimentary treat. Nooch x Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield....
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M
PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
Phipps’ holiday show returns
PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron
This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
macaronikid.com
2022 Guide to Downtown Pittsburgh's Holiday Season
NOV. 18 - DEC. 23, 2022. Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Noon - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Noon - 8 p.m. Visit with either a Black or...
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: La’Tasha D. Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the PA House, is ready for change
Last Tuesday’s election was generally a good day for Pennsylvania Democrats. Among the many winners was La’Tasha D. Mayes, who ran unopposed in Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 24 after defeating Martell Covington in the primary. Mayes has been a fixture on Pittsburgh’s social justice scene fighting for...
First taste of winter expected Tuesday
Keep the winter gear, snow brushes and umbrellas nearby this week, cold temperatures, rain and snow are all possible in our area. This comes after above average temperatures the past few weeks.
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
There are plenty of chicken restaurants in Pittsburgh, but the first of Guy Fieri’s chicken eateries known as Chicken Guy! opened Monday in PPG Place adjacent to the iconic ice skating rink Downtown. The opening had been anticipated with word spreading last week, and the food appeared to be...
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
