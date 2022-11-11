Auditor presents 2021 audit to city commission and staff

April Swartz, co-owner of Varney & Associates, gives a presentation during the Abilene City Commission's study session on the city's 2021 audit that her firm completed. Ed Boice

For the city’s 2021 audit, Varney & Associates’s April Swartz gave a seven-minute presentation to the Abilene City Commission and city staff. The presentation was during the commission’s study session Nov. 7. The full report can found in the meetings agenda.

Before beginning, Swartz, co-owner of the firm, apologized for the lateness of the audit. The firm decreased the price of the audit by $1,000 as compensation for the lateness.