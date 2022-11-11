ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KAGS

Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case

BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Injured Milam deputy to be released from rehab Wednesday, Nov. 16

TEXAS, USA — Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is set to be released from medical care after being shot while answering a mental health call near Rockdale. According to a Facebook post from Mike Clore of the Milam County Sherriff's office, Deputy Ferguson is set to be released from the rehabilitation facility at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

New mayor and city council members elected in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan elects Bobby Gutierrez as the new mayor along with five new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gutierrez ran against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. He won 52% of the total vote, while Hairston received 31% and Southerland received 16.7%.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

16-year-old Bryan female reported missing

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022. Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs. No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

