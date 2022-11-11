Read full article on original website
A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’. Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.
An education advocate is looking for continued support of educators after a bond was approved during the midterm elections
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last Tuesday, on the day of the midterm elections, people who reside in College Station voted for a proposition that will increase educator pay in the district. For the past two years, plexiglass and masks have become the new normal for educators. Furthermore, a nationwide...
Texas A&M Office of the President announces Good Bull Fund for student organizations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Office of the President at Texas A&M announced the establishment of the Good Bull Fund on Monday, Nov. 7 for student organizations across Texas A&M University. In the announcement, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks noted that "The Good Bull Fund emphasizes our commitment...
Prairie View A&M names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as sole finalist to become next University President
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become the next Prairie View A&M University President on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Board of Regents needs 21 days following their decision before they can solidify the...
Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area. After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents. To help...
TAMU Memorial Student Center sees long voting lines and ballot scanner issues
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From the time early voting started to the time polls closed, Brazos County saw over 59,000 people vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Trudy Hancock, the Elections Administrator for Brazos County, said that more than 30,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period.
Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case
BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
Injured Milam deputy to be released from rehab Wednesday, Nov. 16
TEXAS, USA — Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is set to be released from medical care after being shot while answering a mental health call near Rockdale. According to a Facebook post from Mike Clore of the Milam County Sherriff's office, Deputy Ferguson is set to be released from the rehabilitation facility at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Salvation Army is saving the holiday season for local families
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the holiday season around the corner, the Salvation Army is looking to give back to those in need of generosity. In the past, many families have struggled, with inflation this year the biggest concern in many families' holiday budgets. Salvation Army Executive Director Tim...
New mayor and city council members elected in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan elects Bobby Gutierrez as the new mayor along with five new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gutierrez ran against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. He won 52% of the total vote, while Hairston received 31% and Southerland received 16.7%.
Baylor Scott and White Health hold ribbon cutting for new sports medicine & rehabilitation clinic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Baylor Scott & White Health celebrated the opening of its new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in College Station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This is such an exciting day for us," Clinic Director Jennifer Jennings said. "It has been a long-awaited...
The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
Volunteers at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum receive Daily Point of Light Award
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Global nonprofit organization, Points of Light, has named six College Station residents as Daily Point of Light Award recipients for their volunteer service at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on Monday, Nov. 7. Points of Light goal is to help millions of...
Bond breakdown: What city bond projects will get your vote on November 8?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8 will mark the final day to exercise citizens' right to vote, and the city of College Station has proposed a list of capital bond projects that will be on voters ballots. Assistant to the City Manager Ross Brady explained how they comprised...
Brazos county looking to pass two propositions to fund transportation projects in the community
BRYAN, Texas — Brazos county is looking to pass two propositions this November election to fund transportation projects in the community. Proposition A is a potential $100 million transportation bond to improve and maintain roads and bridges for more than half a dozen projects. Some of the projects include...
Enjoy this free roller skating event in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10
BRYAN, Texas — A free roller skating event will be held in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event is free to attend for the public, and will feature music from Downtown Event Services. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 26th street...
Baylor Scott & White Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic opens it's doors in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White hosts a ribbon cutting event for it's new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in south College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The new clinic will offer physical therapy for sports-related and other general orthopedic injuries.
16-year-old Bryan female reported missing
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022. Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs. No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts...
