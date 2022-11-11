ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
 4 days ago

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed.

One person who officials described only as elderly was reported to be trapped in a back room as fire was spreading through the residence.

Two people were initially trying to help the man before first responders from the fire department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the rescue.

Video posted on the LACFD twitter page showed one firefighter trying to remove the remaining broken glass from a window frame so the victim could be pulled out.

“He’s right here. They’re going to get him out right now,” a person from the sheriff’s department could be heard saying in the video.

Several people began to slowly pull the victim through the window as smoke billowed from the room.

“I got you bro. We gotta get you out man,” a voice in the video can be heard saying.

The victim was eventually freed from the room and loaded into an ambulance.

Flores said the patient was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No details about the cause of the fire were available.

KTLA

KTLA

