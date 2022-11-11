LOS ANGELES – After posting 28 kills on Thursday night against UCLA, something no Golden Bear has done in 12 years, junior Lydia Grote had no intentions of slowing down. Just two days later, Cal's biggest offensive star matched that 28-kill total while recording an astonishing 94 attacks, the latter of which set a new program record that has stood since Mia Jerkov's 91-attack outing in 2002.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO