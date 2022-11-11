Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
calbears.com
Cal Wins Ninth PAC Rugby 7s Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby claimed its ninth PAC Rugby 7s championship title on Sunday afternoon, the program's fourth year in a row clinching the conference championships in fall sevens action. The Bears entered day two of the tournament with an unbeaten record, after they defeated Stanford (58-0), Utah...
calbears.com
Grote Makes Golden Bear History
LOS ANGELES – After posting 28 kills on Thursday night against UCLA, something no Golden Bear has done in 12 years, junior Lydia Grote had no intentions of slowing down. Just two days later, Cal's biggest offensive star matched that 28-kill total while recording an astonishing 94 attacks, the latter of which set a new program record that has stood since Mia Jerkov's 91-attack outing in 2002.
calbears.com
Bears End 2022 In Big Clasico
BERKELEY – BERKELEY – The Cal careers of 12 Golden Bears and the first year of the Leonard Griffin era ended on Saturday at Edwards Stadium, with the Cal men's soccer team falling to fifth-ranked Stanford, 1-0, in the Big Clasico. The Bears conclude the 2022 season with...
calbears.com
Cal Tops Pool On Day One Of PAC Rugby 7s
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby went unbeaten on day one of the PAC Rugby 7s tournament, sweeping its pool to advance to the Cup Semifinals round tomorrow. Cal was the only team to win all three of its matches on day one from both pools. The Bears opened the...
calbears.com
Bears Face Broncos In First Round Of NCAA Championship
BERKELEY – California women's soccer kicks off the postseason with a Bay Area rivalry match with Santa Clara in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Championship on Saturday. The game will be held on Buck Shaw Field at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. The Broncos...
calbears.com
Bears Fall To Broncos In Overtime Stunner
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The California women's soccer team dominated possession for most of the afternoon but in the end fell victim to a tap in header by Santa Clara's Izzy D'Aquila with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Cal (10-5-6) and the Broncos (11-6-3) battled to a...
calbears.com
Cal Beach Volleyball Inks Elite Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – The Cal beach volleyball team signed four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent this week, strengthening the program's depth with a collection of prospects who have each spent time in the USA Beach Volleyball National Team Development Program. Joining the Golden Bear program are Audrey Liddle...
calbears.com
Cal Closes Cross Country Season At NCAA West Regionals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – California men's and women's cross country teams closed out their fall season at the NCAA West Regionals in University Place, Wash. on Friday morning. The men's team takes home 21st place, while the women's collects 23rd-place and numerous personal records. The full results from the meet can be found here.
calbears.com
Bears Battle Back, Fall Short To K-State
BERKELEY (AP) – California whittled away at a 15-point halftime deficit before ultimately falling to Kansas State 63-54 in a men's basketball nonconference clash on Friday night in Haas Pavilion. Kansas State's (2-0) Keyontae Johnson scored nine of his team-leading 16 points in the first half to help the...
iheart.com
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
KCCI.com
State wrestling champion pleads not guilty to felony assault
ROLAND, Iowa — A Roland-Story High School student charged with felony assault pleaded not guilty to the crime. Story County investigators say earlier this year, 17-year-old Kade Blume stripped the clothes off of the victim. He then allegedly assaulted the victim with a pencil. Blume is a two-time state...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
