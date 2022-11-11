BWHL “Game Of The Night” Girls Volleyball, North Branch vs. Notre Dame Preparatory Regional Championship Game.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
wsgw.com
Bay City 2nd Ward Commission Seat Open
The City of Bay City is looking for a new Commissioner to represent its 2nd Ward. Kristen McDonald Rivet is vacating the position after winning the 35th district state senate seat. Applications can be found at City Hall or by going to baycitymi.org. Once completed, applications and a resume should be sent to City Manager Dana Muscott at City Hall or emailed to [email protected].
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Free turkeys, vaccines to be offered at Flint healthcare event
FLINT, MI - Hamilton Community Health Network and Molina Healthcare are hosting a drive-thru community event this week. The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hamilton’s North Pointe Clinic, 5710 Clio Rd in Flint, and is open to the public. “We encourage our Molina...
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
Comments / 0