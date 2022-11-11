Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Testifies Against Former ‘Kingmaker’ Harvey Weinstein
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, actress and documentary filmmaker, burst into tears as she began her testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles on Monday, The Associated Press reports. Known as Jane Doe #4 in the case, Siebel Newsom is married to Gov. Gavin Newsom and alleges she was raped by Weinstein in 2005. Like the other women Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, Siebel Newsom’s name is not being spoken in court.
‘Everyone else is pretending’: The only place for real Santa Maria barbecue
"Turn and burn, baby."
Dave Chappelle courts controversy in ‘SNL’ monologue, talks Kanye West and Donald Trump
He took jabs at Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, then discussed Trump's popularity.
SFGate
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
SFGate
‘Spirited’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing Holiday Cheer in Apple TV+ Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV+’s “Spirited” brings a new twist to the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” With catchy tunes from Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this time the story is told from the point of view of the ghosts. This adaptation sees Will Ferrell’s...
SFGate
Danny Masterson Opts Not to Testify in Rape Trial
Danny Masterson told a judge on Monday that he would not testify in his own defense as his rape trial nears its conclusion. Masterson, a former star of “That ’70s Show,” is accused of forcibly raping three women between 2001 and 2003. More from Variety. Fourth Accuser...
SFGate
‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations
Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
SFGate
Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says it helps to focus on what you can control when you feel out of control. Among the things she could control during the death and isolation of the pandemic, the racial unrest and threats to democracy were her spools of yarn and her knitting needles.
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
As he turns 85 next month, Robert plans to pursue a master’s degree and research ways of living better with Alzheimer's disease.
SFGate
Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not...
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SFGate
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
SFGate
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas
Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on...
