Baton Rouge, LA

ktalnews.com

Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman crashes into roof of Louisiana home, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home.
ZACHARY, LA
ktalnews.com

Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA

