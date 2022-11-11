ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say

By Deana Harley
cbs17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

RarityStation51
4d ago

He should've been released to adult jail, not Juvenile Detention.... He killed 5 innocent people, one being a cop.... He should be charged as an adult in adult court, not charged as a Juvenile....

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
durhamsheriff.com

ARREST MADE IN ARMED ROBBERY

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Victims in fatal I-440 wrong-way collision identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue. Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash. The car was going west...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Cary man gets 12-plus years for filing $7 million in fake Medicaid claims

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison for submitting more than $7 million in fake claims to North Carolina’s Medicaid system. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Deon Fozard received his 151-month sentence, along with three years of supervised release, from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Tuesday.
CARY, NC
cbs17

4 stabbed during fight on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, police reveal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that four people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a fight. The block is part of the Glenwood South district in...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility. It’s not known where that new facility is located. Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy