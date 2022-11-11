15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say

Durham, NC (Tuesday, November 15, 2022) --- On Friday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a man entered the Circle K on the 3400 block of US 70 in Durham County where he selected two (2) cases of beer and began to leave without paying for them. The clerk confronted the male subject who then brandished a firearm. He drove away in a Silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a missing right front hub cap.

