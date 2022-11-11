ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wfyi.org

Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York

VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana tax revenues surge again in October, on pace for significant surplus

Indiana tax collections are already more than $700 million ahead of what the state budget needs, just four months into the fiscal year. September was the first time in more than a year that Indiana revenues failed to meet expectations. But that was mostly because of a delay in processing some income taxes – shifting that money from September to October.
INDIANA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents

money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules

The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Sen. Braun on midterms, possible run for Governor

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a big night for Indiana Republicans in the midterm elections. At the same time, Democrats are celebrating nationally as results continue to trickle in showing the Democratic party keeping control of the U.S. Senate, with control of the House still up in the air. Lopsided...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy