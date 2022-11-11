Read full article on original website
Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech
Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.
Voices: Behind the 2024 announcement, Trump is the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and...
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy to run for the office for the third time.In a speech laden with lies, the 76-year-old Republican leader said: "In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." "America's comeback starts right now,"...
