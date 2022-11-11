Read full article on original website
Greg Norman must quit as commissioner of the breakaway LIV Tour to end the "stalemate" in golf's acrimonious civil war, says Rory McIlroy. The world number one is at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai where he is in pole position to land the European tour's order of merit title for the fourth time.
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
