PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Northeastern University, 89-65, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Huskies in 12 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 2-0 this season. Graduate studentJared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the way with 21 points and nine assists (both game highs). Graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) finished with 15 points. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO