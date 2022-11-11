Read full article on original website
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
friars.com
Volleyball Set To Face Connecticut and Butler To Conclude 2022 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Indianapolis to face BIG EAST foe Butler University for their BIG EAST season finale. VS. CONNECTICUT. WATCH | LIVE STATS. @ BUTLER. WATCH |...
friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Stonehill
Friars Versus Stonehill: The Friars have posted a 4-0 mark all-time versus Stonehill with all four games being played at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 102-76 win on November 28, 1975. In the most recent matchup, Providence defeated Stonehill, 83-62, on November 30, 1979. The Friars also have played five exhibtion games versus Stonehill, with the Friars registering a 5-0 mark. Last season, PC defeated Stonehill, 95-71, on October 21, 2021.
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Drives Past Northeastern, 89-65
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Northeastern University, 89-65, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Huskies in 12 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 2-0 this season. Graduate studentJared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the way with 21 points and nine assists (both game highs). Graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) finished with 15 points. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
friars.com
Game Notes vs. Rhode Island
Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live on ESPN+ | Live Stats. FRIARS BEGIN THREE-GAME ROAD SWING AT RHODE ISLAND... Providence College begins a three-game road swing on Monday, Nov. 14 at the University of Rhode Island. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. It marks the first road game of the season for Providence, who will continue play on the road against Iona (Nov. 17) and Boston College (Nov. 20).
friars.com
Providence College Student-Athletes Maintain 97-percent Graduation Success Rate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The NCAA announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) the overall Division I student-athlete Graduation Success Rate held steady at 90-percent, which continues to be the highest rate ever recorded. Providence College maintained its 97-percent Graduation Success Rate from a year ago. The GSR formula removes from the...
friars.com
The Nate Leaman Radio Show To Air On Tuesday, November 15
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
friars.com
Friar Dance Team Signs Jayla Augustin Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College dance team head coach Katie Printer announced today (Nov. 13) a new team member, signing 12-year-old Jayla Augustin through Team IMPACT. Jayla, who has Sickle Cell, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, November 13th at the Ruane Friar Development...
fallriverreporter.com
One arrested, one wanted, in reported Fall River hammer attack that led to robbery
One Fall River man has been arrested and another is wanted in a reported hammer attack that led to a robbery. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to the area of the Fall River Justice Center in response to reports of a man being assaulted with a hammer.
