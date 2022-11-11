Read full article on original website
UK weather: Early signs of snow as Met Office forecast shows colder nights on the way
Snow could begin falling in parts of northern England and Scotland toward the end of next week, according to forecasts.The Met Office said the first smatterings could be seen in the Scottish highlands and higher ground as temperatures start to drop, though the weather experts downplayed reports of ‘polar blasts’. Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said current mild conditions are expected to last for at least another five days before the weather turns more unsettled, bringing strong winds and rain.The current forecast is for temperatures to drop below 10C in northern parts of the country by Monday evening, with...
BBC
Cruise ship with 800 Covid cases docks in Sydney
A holiday cruise ship carrying about 800 passengers with Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia. The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay, having sailed from New Zealand. About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the ship when it docked - meaning around one in five had Covid. The...
Warmest Armistice Day on record as weekend high is forecast to hit 20C
Balmy November temperatures have seen the UK experience its warmest Armistice Day on record.The temperature rose to almost 20C on Friday, almost two degrees higher than the previous record set 45 years ago.The unseasonably high temperatures have led to “exceptionally mild” conditions across the UK, the Met Office said.Today the UK has seen the warmest Armistice Day on record, provisionally breaking the previous record of 17.8 Celsius set in 1954 and 1977England, Scotland and Northern Ireland also set provisional new individual recordsHere are the top temperatures from the four nations pic.twitter.com/x9TfRguS4C— Met Office (@metoffice) November 11, 2022The warm conditions are...
Met Office on where in UK snow could fall from next week
The UK can expect unsettled weather and some snowfall from the end of next week, according to forecasters.The Met Office have said that for the coming week, there will be generally mild and unsettled weather conditions, with wind and a possibility of heavy rain causing floods.In regards to snow, some is expected to fall at the top of the Scottish mountains from the end of next week with little to none expected elsewhere.Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For the next week, generally mild and unsettled with wind and possibility of heavy rain. There’s been a lot of...
Narcity
Arctic Air Is 'Plunging' South Over All Of Canada & It Will Bring 'Unusually Cold Weather'
Winter in Canada is making a comeback across the country and Canada's weather will be turning unusually cold thanks to "plunging" arctic air. The Weather Network has forecast that a pattern change will frost over most of North America during the middle of November and almost everywhere in Canada and the U.S. will get "an abnormal chill."
natureworldnews.com
Much of the UK Will Have a Milder End to the Week, but Next Week Is Predicted To Be More Active
The UK will become unseasonably warm in the coming days, and it will be caused by high-pressure areas attracting warm air from the southwest, including the tropical Azores Islands. The weather change will cause the rain to dry up, creating a mini-Indian summer in some parts of the country. Southern...
BBC
England in Australia: ODI series after World Cup success is 'horrible', says Moeen Ali
Venue: Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne Dates: 17, 19 & 22 November Time: 03:20 GMT. Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England starting a three-match one-day international series four...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
BBC
London loses position as most valuable European stock market
Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most-valued, as the economic downturn weighs on UK companies, data shows. France has taken the top spot as the combined value of its companies' shares have been boosted by currency movements and demand for French luxury goods. It is the first...
BBC
Downturn 'deepens' in Scotland amid falling demand
Scottish firms have been warned of an "extremely difficult period" ahead, after a survey suggested output slowed for the third time in a row last month. The warning from RBS came as its latest purchasing managers' index found firms struggling to bring in new business. The downturn in new orders...
Weather tracker: unusual cold and snow spreading across North America
Temperatures in Canada dropped by as much as 20C below normal this week
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Anxious wait for Wanlockhead village land buyout hopes
A community buyout at Scotland's highest village is facing an anxious wait to hear if a bid for funding support has been successful. A valuation of nearly £1.5m has been put on close to 4,000 acres of land at Wanlockhead. The village's community trust has put in an application...
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
BBC
Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology
Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
BBC
Kherson: Inside the city liberated from the Russians
On Friday, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson for the first time since Russia began its occupation of the city in March. Moscow had - just over a month ago - proclaimed it as Russia's administrative capital for the Kherson region, following the illegal annexation of four regions in September. At the...
