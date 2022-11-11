The UK can expect unsettled weather and some snowfall from the end of next week, according to forecasters.The Met Office have said that for the coming week, there will be generally mild and unsettled weather conditions, with wind and a possibility of heavy rain causing floods.In regards to snow, some is expected to fall at the top of the Scottish mountains from the end of next week with little to none expected elsewhere.Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For the next week, generally mild and unsettled with wind and possibility of heavy rain. There’s been a lot of...

2 DAYS AGO